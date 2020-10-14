The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to lease cars to commercial motor (Okada) riders, under a Transport Recapitalisation Policy as an alternative to the ‘risky’ commercial motor business.

The Party said the policy would provide a better livelihood alternative, with beneficiaries paying for the car in a ‘work and pay’ fashion.

Mr Sammi Awuku, National Organiser of the NPP announced this when the Party met “Okada” riders in Accra to discuss developments in the sector.

“We have noticed that most of you have join this trade because you’re not gainfully employed and you need something to sustain you. However, we, as a concerned Party, we will ensure we provide you a better livelihood alternative with the introduction of the Transport Recapitalisation Policy beginning 2021,” he said.

Mr Awuku asked the “Okada” operators to ignore the promise of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to legalise and regulate the Okada trade, saying, it was the NDC that made the business illegal in 2012.

Mr David Teuye, General Secretary of the Greater Accra Motor Riders Association, said they appreciated the meeting with the Party, and asked the NPP to help them in securing licenses and address challenges in retrieving motor insurance benefits.

He said the Association did not endorse any political party or candidate, adding that, members were open to all parties and candidates.