Residents of Ayawaso West Wuogon have declared that the coming elections in the constituency is a Movement that is stronger than Apathy which will guarantee the triumphant win for the NPP’s Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

Supported of the MP who thronged the Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) office at Mempeasem when their MP and candidate filed her nomination forms, stressed and gave all the assurance that Lydia Alhassan shall triumphantly win the seat again.

Jon Lydia Seyram Alhassan successfully filed her nomination forms at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) office to contest for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary seat come December 7, 2020 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

She was joined by her Constituency Executives, Clergy, Traditional leaders, Party faithfuls, family and friends.

Speaking to people who joined her, it was obvious that they are ready to retain her as their MP for another four-year term.

According to most of them, the Change they voted for in 2016 and confirmed in 2019 shall be retained in 2020.

“It is still 4MoreForNana,” they said.

They chanted slogans of “4More4Nana, 4More4Lydia, 4More2DoMoreForYou,” to show their support for the MP who they described as a caring mother. “MaaLydiaCares,” the residents indicated.

Mrs. Joyce Wilson who described herself as an ardent supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said “I love Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan because she has human love, and anybody that shows love to human being not because of politic myself s will never fail. This time around, I am giving my vote to her. I am for 4MoreforLydia.”

Speaking to Him Lydia Seyram Alhassan after she filed her forms, she said she is resolute that come December 7th, the good people of Ayawaso West Wuogon would give her and the government of President Nana Akufo-Addo another four more years to do more.

Ahead of filing her nomination forms, the MP and NPP candidate for 2020, Lydia Seyram Alhassan received the National Women’s Organizer of the party, Madam Kate Gyamfua to the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as part of her Greater Accra campaign tour.

Madam Kate Gyamfua used the opportunity to highlight the unprecedented achievements of His Excellency, the President of the Republic.

She also met with women groups and female executives at the Mempeasem electoral area and encouraged them to vote massively for H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Lydia Alhassan to do more for them.

Madam Gyamfua climaxed her campaign tour at the Santana Market where she touted the tremendous achievements of the NPP government to the market women.

She also elaborated what the NPP 2020 Manifesto entails which when implemented would transform Ghana and change the lives of women especially.

On her part, Lydia Seyram Alhassan urged the market women to continue to support and vote massively for H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and herself to continue with the good works.