We will make the country safer than yesterday – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akufo-Dampare, has assured the public of continuous security across the country.

He said, “we will make the country safer than yesterday.”

Dr Akufo-Dampare gave the assurance when President Nana Akufo-Addo handed over 1,500 motorbikes to the Police Administration in furtherance of their operations in Accra.

The IGP commended President Akufo-Addo for the continuous effort to resource the Police Service to perform professionally.

He said the Police Administration would continue to maintain peace in the country and ensure safety and security of all Ghanaians.

The intervention from the government is to make sure the Service exhibits professionalism in the discharge of its duties and also to meet the challenge of ensuring internal security.

Dr Akufo-Dampare said the 1,500 motorbikes were going to aid Police activities across the country and would help Ghana continue to be a beacon of hope and trailblazer in sustained peace and security in the subregion.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, commended the President for prioritising issues of security.

The Minister said, “It is a good intervention by the President to make sure the Police is professional, and very equipped to meet the challenges of internal security.”