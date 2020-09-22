Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Running Mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday called for an end to the worrying trend of tribal politics in the country, saying the NDC abhors such practices.

“We are one people and Ghana belongs to all of us,” she said.

Expressing regret that tribal politics had created division and marginalization in the allocation of development resources, the Running Mate urged all Ghanaians to co-exist in peace, irrespective of their ethnic background.

Addressing the members of the Ewe community at Duakor-Abakam in Elmina in the Central region, on the first day of her campaign tour of the region, stressed the need for Ghanaians to avoid politics of tribalism and forge ahead for national development.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, who arrived in Elmina urged the Ewe community to be tolerant and avoid provocations, and gave the assurance that the NDC government would serve all communities with sustainable projects to enhance the welfare of all Ghanaians.

“No group of people will be tagged and marginalised under the next NDC administration led by John Mahama,” she said, adding that the party’s manifesto had fairly spread development interventions across the country.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that every region and community had been catered for in the manifesto, indicating that the next NDC administration would complete all of its abandoned projects and establish more, especially in deprived communities.

He explained plans for the establishment of the various health facilities, education infrastructure, sustainable energy supply in communities in the Central region, and business support packages to informal sector operators, such as traders and artisans.