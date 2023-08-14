We Will Perform As Expected For GHAMMAF – Alhaji Dauda Fuseni Assures

Re – elected executive member of the Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF), Alhaji Dauda Fuseni says they will perform as expected to put the sport high among the best disciplines.

Speaking at the second Elective Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Saturday, he said the delegates had confidence and trust in them, that is why some of them were retained to continue with the good work started four years ago.

Alhaji Dauda who is also Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation said there are some boxers who switch to Mixed Martial Arts and they are ready to support them as well as other combat sports practitioners.

Alhaji Fuseni Dauda, President Collins Kofi Zoiku and Vice President Ali Ajami were re – elected unopposed at the free, fair and most peaceful Congress.

Boxing trainer Lawrence Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym, Kendrick Aryee, Ibrahim Ahmed, Francis Dzorgboku and Treasurer Wonder Zoiku were added to the new executive of GHAMMAF. Patrick Johnson is the Secretary General of the Federation.

President Collins Zoiku said his aim is to create more opportunities for the fighters to be local and continental champions.

“Our target is the youth of Nima and Bukom, we can get more champions like we have in Boxing” he expressed.

Coach Carl Lokko promised to bring his experience to the Federation.