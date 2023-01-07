We will regain lost Bono parliamentary seats – NPP

The Bono Regional Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have pledged to regain the six Parliamentary seats lost in the Election 2024.

The NPP lost the Wenchi, Jaman North, Dormaa West and Jaman South constituency parliamentary seats to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the last elections.

Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, said the party executives had strategized and were working to recapture the seats and ensure presidential votes were widened in the next general election.

Interacting with the Wenchi constituency executives of the party, as part of his visit to the area, Mr Baffoe, popularly known in the political space as ‘chairman Abronye,’ said the party’s ‘breaking the eight mantra is also a done deal’.

“This is why we have upped strategies to ensure that the party is well united and formidable so as to bring on board all disgruntled members and supporters to push a vigorous and intensified electioneering”, he stated.

“As leaders of our great party, we will lead the region diligently, mobilize all the needed resources and well organize all party faithful and whip their interest in party activities in those six constituencies to regain the parliamentary seats,” Mr Baffoe stressed.

He said despite the loss, the Wenchi constituency still remained a stronghold and traditional seat of the NPP and asked the party supporters in the area to bury their differences, forge ahead in unity, help identify and tackle the pertinent challenges in the area.

“I want to assure you, we will recapture all our lost parliamentary seats in the region. With hard work we can do so because the government has achieved a lot in our region,” he said.

“As a traditional seat posterity would not spare all of us if we fail to take back the seat in the next Presidential and Parliamentary election.

Mr Baffoe entreated the party faithful to remain loyal, resolute and committed to the cause of the party, and asked all the former party executives in the region to come on board and offer suggestions and ideas that would make the party more attractive.

The Regional Chairman was accompanied by Madam Doris Asomah, the Regional Women’s Organizer, Osman Faisal, Regional Nasara Coordinator, Isaac Benkae, Regional Assistant Secretary and Gabriel Korang-Ababio, Regional Communications Director.