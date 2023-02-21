We will resolve all issues regarding School Placement – Sika Mensah

Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, the Deputy Coordinator of the Free Senior High School, says the Secretariat will address all challenges confronting the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

She said the Secretariat had received over 5,000 cases since February 16 and resolved over 4,000 issues, saying “we are confident of addressing all challenges with the placement issues”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the Deputy Coordinator said the exercise had gone smoothly and stated that the Category “A” and “B” schools were filled and had no space.

Category “A” schools are regarded as the best in the country, followed by “B,” “C,” and “D,” and have the highest grades, best academic performances, and adequate facilities.

Nana Mensah said the Secretariat was working on issues related to change of school, change of programme, self-placement, change of residential status, and others.

She said the Centre would be operational for six weeks to ensure they attended to as many people as possible.

Nana Mensah said though an online portal was made available for self-placement, she had advised those with issues to visit the Centre to have them addressed expeditiously.

She cautioned parents and guardians to report unscrupulous people, who may approach them to pay any amount of money for placement.

Some guardians and students expressed concerns about the slow pace of the placement processes, but optimistic of being placed.

A total of 538,399 students qualified for this year’s CSSPS in Senior High and Technical and Vocational Schools, out of the 547, 329 candidates who sat for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

A total of 372,780 students, have been automatically placed in one of their school choices, while 165, 619 candidates, who could not be matched with any of their choices, are to do self-placement to select from available schools.

The CSSPS became operational in September 2005 to address challenges from the manual system of selection and placement.

The system places students transiting from the Junior High Schools to Senior High Schools, Senior High Technical Schools and Technical and Vocational Institutes.