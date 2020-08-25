Former President John Dramani Mahama, Election 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), said the next NDC Government will fix the challenges of premix fuel shortages by supplying it directly to fishers.

A statement signed by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesman of the NDC campaign Team and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra has alleged that the current government had created “middle men”in the supply chain of premix fuel, which frustrated fishermen.

According the statement, Mr Mahama gave the assurance when he addressed various meetings with chiefs, organised groups and members and supporters of the NDC at Old Chantan, Bomoden, Damanko, Siibi and Kpassa as part of his three-day tour of the Oti Region.

He said a new NDC government would facilitate the acquisition and supply of fishing inputs such as outboard motors and fishing nets on credit to fishers to ease their financial burdens.

On agriculture, Mr Mahama announced the setting up of farmers mechanization centres across all districts to facilitate the work of farmers; “So if you are a farmer and you want to weed your farm, you will go to the farmers service centre and the machine will come and weed for you”.

The farmer will only pay for the cost of the service after harvesting is over and the produce marketed”, he explained.

Mr Mahama noted the general hardship in the country due to the mismanagement of the economy by the government, adding the next NDC government would work hard to provide jobs and reduce the high cost of living in the country.