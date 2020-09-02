Mr. Ebo Appiah, a campaign team member of Wilfred Kwaku Osei, popularly known as “Palmer”, has said his team will support the current Ghana Football Association (GFA) headed by Kurt E. S. Okraku to succeed despite losing a case at the Association at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

The CAS in its release on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, adjudged that the appeal filed on Monday, October 14, 2019, by Palmer against the GFA had been dismissed.

Palmer appealed to the CAS following his disqualification from contesting for the top position by the Elections Committee of the GFA on 8 October 2019.

In an interview with the GNA Sports on Wednesday, Mr. Appiah said, his camp would support and assist the GFA to ensure it progresses to the desired results stakeholders want.

He added that Palmer will not pursue the case beyond the CAS saying “ We have moved on. Every litigation comes to an end and CAS is the end of the road.”

When asked whether his team anticipated defeat at the CAS, he pointed out that, “ You must expect anything when you go to court. It’s either a win or lose.”

Mr. Appiah stressed that Palmer is not disappointed over the ruling from the CAS, adding “as sportsmen, these things happen. We take it in good fate. We are not disappointed.”

The ruling from the CAS means that Kurt Okraku would continue to lead the GFA till his tenure ends in 2023 and Mr. Osei is barred from contesting the top position at the GFA in the future.