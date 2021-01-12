Atronie Traditional Authority has renew their unflinching support for the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Hon Justina Owusu Banahene on her quest to lift the developmental image of the Sunyani Municipality.

The Chief of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality, Nana Amponsem Darko II, onbehalf of the traditional authority assured the MCE of Nananom support and prayer for God to grant her good health and wisdom to lead the municipality for it to become icon of development among other municipalities in the country.

This follows the invitation extended to Hon Justina Owusu Banahene who is also a native of Atronie by Nananom of Atronie to deliberate on developmental Issues of the town.

Issues such as Education ( Technical and Vocational), Environment (Erosions) Access roads, youth Development, forest concession, water, extension of electrification projects, Accommodations for police officers at the town among others were deliberated.

Nana Aponsem Darko II, told MCE that Nananom play very important role in the local Governance, however, the MCE should engage Nananom for them to use their powers and influence they wield at the local level to help ensure the smooth running of the assembly and the development process of the Sunyani municipality.

Nana Atroniehene noted that the Traditional Authority will pray for her elevation to higher position if there should be any positional changes .

On her part, Hon Justina Owusu Banahene called on Nananom to impress on their people to desist from making statements that can further divide the society since electioneering is over.

MCE thanked Atronie Traditional Authority for contributing their quota to the development of the area.

She appealed to them to continue to support the Municipal Assembly in its developmental quest to make living condition comfortable for the citizens of the Sunyani Municipality.

Justina Owusu Banahene told Nananom that government has put in place several interventions to support communities that undertake self-help projects to improve their living standards.

Hon. Owusu Banahene urged the chiefs and the people of Atronie to take stock of their achievements and build on them.

The MCE said, Nana Akufo Addo government is leaving no stone unturned to develop the rural communities, adding that the Sunyani Municipal Assembly is doing all it can to construct more classroom blocks and health facilities among others to ease education and health problems facing the rural communities within the municipality.

She said several feeder roads in the municipality would be rehabilitated to facilitate the easy movement of farm produce to the buying centers.