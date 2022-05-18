We will trade blows again over Agyapa if Gov’t dares – Nii Lante Vanderpuye threatens

Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Former Minister for Sports and Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, has warned the ruling New patriotic Party (NPP) not to lay the Agyapa Deal in parliament.

According to him, the Agyapa deal was not only fraudulent but one that would deprive Ghanaians of the benefits of natural resources.

He was speaking on Dwaboase on TV XYZ.

According to him, the Minority will continue to kick against the Agyapa Deal saying that, “We in the Minority will kick against the Agyapa Deal with all our might,” he told host Prince Minkah.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye said “We will trade blows again. That is what Ghanaians want. If they joke, It will be bloody.”

It will be recalled that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta indicated that the controversial deal ought to be taken through the appropriate processes in order to make it work because it could reduce the country’s debt exposure.

At a press briefing he averred that the Agyapa deal “is not about whether the monetisation of mineral royalties or listing of the company is bad or good, it is good because that is how you raise resources.”

“The question is the process of doing that. If we have a problem with the process, let’s articulate it, let’s cure it, but let us not drop something that would be good for us and reduce our debt exposure,” Ofori-Atta said.

Agyapa Deal

In August 2020, Parliament approved the Agyapa Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement and four related documents to monetise Ghana’s future gold royalties.

Under the agreement, Agyapa Mineral Royalties Limited which has been incorporated in Jersey near the UK is expected to receive and manage royalties from 16 gold mining leases over the next 15 years or more.

In exchange, the firm will list on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges (GSE) and raise at least $500 million for government to invest in infrastructure, health and education.

The deal will allow private people to buy a 49 per cent stake in the firm.

However, the deal has been resisted by many Ghanaians and CSOs over corruption concerns.