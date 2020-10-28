Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to transform and de-politicise the fisheries industry.

Mr Mahama said this when he engaged with fisherfolk at Ayakpor in the Ada East Constituency at the start of his five-day campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region, a statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesman, said.

He bemoaned the state of the fishing industry under the NPP-led administration and alleged that the industry had collapsed because government had “monopolised the distribution of premix fuel and subsidised outboard motors for its members and supporters who function as middlemen.”

“When the premix comes, they give to their Party executives and they put their profit on top and sell it to the fishermen, and that is the problem with the …this administration…,” Mr Mahama said.

He was confident that the NDC would win the December 7 general election to “correct everything” that had gone wrong within the fishing sector to create opportunity for all.

Mr Mahama said fishermen would be made to take ownership of the premix fuel and asked them to vote massively for him and the NDC parliamentary candidates in the December polls to enable the Party to create prosperity for all.