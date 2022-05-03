We Will Work To Ensure Victory 2024 – South Dayi NPP Executives

The newly elected South Dayi Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Volta Region have promised to fight the course of the party to maintain it in power come 2024.

Looking at the party’s track-record, they said it had performed well and was ready to break the eight to continue with the good work to promote development.

The delegates on Monday elected new constituency executives to steer affairs for the next four years.

They are Aaron Amaoko, Chairman, Otchi Courage Mawuli Kwabla, 1st Vice Chairman, Ernest Kwame Atubra, 2nd Vice Chairman, Jonathan Ahli, Organiser, and Mary Anyana, Women’s Organiser.

The rest are Joy Kumfo, Treasurer, Jerry Amezugbe, Youth Organiser, Thomas Michael Agyeman, Assistant Secretary, while Alhaji Alhassan Fuseini and Jerry Daniel Kakraku-Doudu went unopposed for the NASARA Coordinator and Secretary positions, respectively.

Mr Amaoko, the Chairman, said his first objective would be to unite the party faithful through a reconciliatory forum to address issues by any disgruntled member.

He said the executive members were ready to move into full action to mobilise the people to fight the course of the party and win the 2024 election.

“The strategies are there and we are going to follow them to ensure that NPP wins the South Dayi parliamentary seat,” he said.

Mr Godwin Kwame Dadzawa, the District Chief Executive, congratulated the executive members and pledged to work with them to advance the vision of the Party.

He said the country had witnessed massive socio-economic transformation under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and urged the members to continue to preach the good works of the Government.

The agenda to break the eight required great sacrifice, determination and collective effort, he said, and called for unity to champion that agenda.

Mr Perry Kwashie Nuwordu, the Chairman of a committee that supervised the election, congratulated the executive members and charged them to work together to deliver on their mandate.

He said signs were clear that the constituency could produce a seat for the party and called for the right measures to be put in place to bring every member onboard to achieve that goal.