We won the awards on hardwork – Award-winning farmers

Mr Ibrahim Mahama, Assembly Member of Gbetseli Electoral Area in Kpone-Katamanso Municipality has been declared the Best Meat Processor Farmer for the area at the 38th edition of Farmers Day celebration.

Mr Mahama who is a livestock and poultry farmer said over the past 25 years, he had worked assiduously as a farmer to attain the feat, and fortunately, the municipality had acknowledged the effort and awarded him accordingly.

He emphasised that indeed, “hard work is the main factor for an individual to become successful.”

Mr Mahama was speaking at Kpone during the Municipal commemoration of the 38th National Farmers Day, which is on the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition.”

Mr Amidu Alhamidu who was adjudged the Best General Farmer gave gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing him that far, stressing that he had been into the farming for 37 years cultivating onions, okra, maize, lettuce, as well as the rearing of livestock and guinea fowls.

“I am very excited today that after the long while, it has finally gotten to my turn,” Mr Alhamidu told the Ghana News Agency at Kpone.

Madam Mercy Wayo, the Best Woman Farmer who cultivates maize, cucumber, and spring onions, and had also been in the farming business for eight years told the GNA that, “I am excited about the award because I least expected”.

She called on the youth to aspire to become farmers and not to give up even though farming was not an easy venture, adding that there was much reward in farming when done right.

Madam Wayo also called on the youth to investment in farming and ignore the myth that farming was not for the youth.

Nii Laryea Afortey Agbo, Reagent of Kpone-Katamanso Traditional Area promised to reward the best crop farmer of the year with an undisclosed sum of money and a laptop.