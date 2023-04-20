We won’t accept Sam George’s frivolous campaign style – NDC Delegates

Some Delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have exposed Sam George, accusing him of attempt to smear opposition MPs with anti LGBTQI campaign.

Sam George recently accused his opponent of receiving money from the LGBTQ community to unseat him.

He then reported the matter to the party headquarters but disappeared when the matter was called.

In one of his campaign rounds in the constituency, the MP was asked by a delegate to substantiate allegations that LGBTQ persons have infiltrated the town with money but was unable to provide evidence and was reprimanded to campaign on issues and his own records.

According to the delegates, “Like he himself said in 2016, that the people of Ningo Prampram constituency are wiser in politics, why does he think we will accept this his frivolous campaign style?”

They recounted that in 2016 when Sam George unseat E.T. Mensah as the Member of Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he went on the KSM show, where he assured the constituents, he was going to provide jobs for them.

“According to the then MP elect, he was going to work with the chiefs and clan heads in the various traditional areas, to make available lands that the youth can use to farm. Touting his credentials as an agric engineer, he told KSM the youth in the area do not need to be in a ‘white color jobs’ and that he has what it takes to get them to become employable.”

“I am an agric engineer by profession, let me use my work, let’s farm, let’s supply Guinness, let’s supply ABC, let’s supply the raw material, it is possible,” he said.

“They bought into it and they believe in me and I will not let them down,” he added.

When asked if he is sure, the MP, then oozing with confidence, said yes.

Then the most adored MP in the constituency by most of the young people and a section of the adult population who felt E.T. Mensah needed to be retired, the story about him today is different.

His electoral fortunes have dwindled significantly and in 2020, despite his own prediction of a landslide, he managed to beat his then and now opponent, Michael Kwetey Tetteh by seven votes.

Political watchers say the MP benefitted from the removal of three branches from the voting list, which made it possible for Sam George to go through. Since the last elections in 2020, the MP has fallen out with most of the people who campaigned for him to become an MP.

Residents in the town say he has taken the place for granted mainly because Ningo Prampram is traditionally NDC and all he has to do was to just win the primaries.

“He did not even think Kwetey will come and contest him, that is why he went on Joy FM to insult us, by telling us we are only good at being given Ghc 100 and 200 cedis for our votes,” an angry delegate fumed.

In an interview on Joy FM’s personality profile show, Sam George said he paid each delegate between Ghc 100 to Ghc 200 for their votes, so they should not expect any development from him.

Michael Tetteh Kwetey is again contesting Sam George and he is enjoying the support of most of the people and has contributed enormously to the development of the town, and that of the party.

“He has been consistent and that is why we are working day and night to ensure he becomes an MP,” another delegate at Afienya said. “I voted against him last in 2020 and though he knows I did not support him, he never kept a grudge against me-he understood it was politics,” the delegate added.