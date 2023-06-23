We would ensure justice for you – GFA President on referee assault

Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association, says they are dedicated to fixing the issue of referee assault in Ghana’s football.

He said this during a visit to Mohammed Sakina Nasara, the female referee who was assaulted during a women’s Division One League match in Tamale last Saturday.

The female referee was admitted to the Tamale Technical University Hospital for treatment and has been subsequently discharged, with the culprit, Iddrisu Napara, currently in Police custody.

Consoling the referee about the predicament she suffered last week, Mr. Okraku lauded the female referee for her dedication and contribution to the game.

“I know the Regional Football Association has been very supportive since the incident, but I also made a stopover to offer you physical support.

“Together with the Ghana Police Service, we would ensure Justice for you.

“I would like to thank you for your dedication and contribution to football. There are a lot of people who get discouraged by these kinds of unfortunate events in our football, but we are committed to fixing the wrongs,” Mr. Okraku said.

Mr. Okraku was in the company of the Northern Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Hassan Rhyzzo, and John Ansah, a member of the Safety and Security Committee.

Others included Eugene Nobel, a member of the Division One League Board, and Henry Asante Twum – Director of Communications.