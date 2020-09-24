The Wear Ghana Female Ambassador, Ms Brandina Djagba has paid a courtesy call on the Management of Ghana Textiles Printing (GTP) Limited, the number one local print and textile manufacturing company in Ghana.



The meeting was to enable the Ambassador, popularly known as “Mama Africa,” to introduce herself and her management team to GTP after her appointment by the National Commission on Culture (NCC).

It is also to discuss how best both parties could push the wear Ghana agenda forward.

She said the appointment was at a time when the Government in consultation with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) was gradually easing restrictions in the Tourism, Travel and Hospitality industry in respect of COVID-19, which ultimately will open up tourism to the world.

Ms Djagba said with the opening up of tourism, it was important to note that the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has declared September each year as the “Tourism Month,” saying she would work hard to promote the brand through her campaigns to help achieve the expected outcome.

She expressed the hope that her team and GTP would develop a mutually beneficial relationship to promote the “Wear Ghana” agenda which was a major part of the NCC and Ghana Tourism Authority’s flagship campaign geared towards the promotion of domestic tourism dubbed, “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana”.

Ms Djagba expressed appreciation to the NCC and management for the honour done her and promised to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in her by the Commission.

Steve Badu, Marketing Manager, GTP congratulated “Mama Africa” on her appointment and assured her and the management team of GTP’s support in diverse ways and admonished her to be an Ambassador worthy of emulation.

The management team of “Mama Africa” included Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, a PR and Marketing Practitioner with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Benjamin Kwadey, Filmmaker and Founder of Benfrank Entertainment House Productions, Wendy Smith – Walker, CEO of Wendy L’artisane (Fashion Designer), Selorm Dzidzienyo, CEO of Kellyvat Ventures Ltd and Nathaniel Okoe Tettey, CEO of Strategic Images and an influencer.

Ms Djagba was on September 7 appointed by the NCC as the Wear Ghana Female Ambassador to create awareness and an attractive brand name for the Commission and to uplift the Ghanaians cultural heritage.