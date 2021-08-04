Weather to be cloudy this morning with rainfall possibility

There will be cloudiness with the possibility of rain over a few places in the country this morning.

The Middle and Northern sectors, especially could experience rains.

A forecast signed by Madam Evelyn Addai Amankwah, Meteorologist, Ghana Meteorological Agency, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said misty weather was expected over the mountainous and forest areas.

It said the afternoon would have sunny intervals across the country.

There could be isolated rains over the Southern half, from late afternoon towards the evening, the forecast said.