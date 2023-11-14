Web Summit 2023 begins in Lisbon with all-time high number of participants

Web Summit 2023, one of the world’s largest events in technological innovation, kicked off on Monday in Lisbon, with a record 2,600 startups participating.

Focusing on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to “serve humanity,” the four-day gathering is the only event where thousands of people gather around this topic, said Katherine Maher, CEO of Web Summit, who assumed the role just two weeks ago.

Describing technology as the “greatest hope for humanity’s future,” Maher said the topics of this year’s summit, with a special focus on the use of AI, will impact the future of society.

According to the organization, the Web Summit boasts 900 investors, 800 speakers, and a total of 70,000 participants from 160 countries.