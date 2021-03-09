The Webster University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana (GhIIA) to promote knowledge sharing in international relations and business.

This was in a statement from the Office of GhIIA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The statement quoted Ms Awoyaa Mensah, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships, Webster University-Ghana Campus, as saying the collaboration marks a key aspect to broaden the frontier of knowledge between the two institutions.

“Knowledge production and delivery has always been a collaborative process and we are very excited to partner our organic international strengths with the innovative and forward-looking posture of GhIIA,” she said.

“We envisage this will lead to high quality research with high impact utility for Ghana and the sub-region.”

Mr Cherk Klutse, the Head of Programmes and Outreach, GhIIA, said the initiative was an exciting day for the international studies ecosystem in Ghana and ECOWAS.

“With this MOU, we aspire to ramp up the level of reports, indexes and other knowledge activities that civil society, business and public institutions require.”

That, he said, would provide opportunities for faculty and students in the field, including internships and access to research grants and programmes.

Webster University is a US-based international university with campuses in many countries across the world, including Ghana.

GhIIA is an Accra-based, independent non-partisan think tank, with focus on Ghanaian and ECOWAS international relations analysis.