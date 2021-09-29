WEC awarded Subika SLS Infrastructure SMPP project for Newmont Ahafo Mine

Wayoe Engineering and Construction (WEC) has been awarded a contract for the SLS Infrastructure Project in Ghana for the supply and installation of Structural Steelwork, Mechanical Equipment, Piping & Platework (SMPP) Installation project by DRA Global for Newmont Ahafo Mine.

DRA Global is a diversified global engineering, project delivery, and operations management with an impressive track record spanning more than three decades.

The scope of the work includes the construction of Surface Fans, Refrigeration Plant, Potable Water, Fire Water System, Sewage System, Hydrocarbon Storage Shed, Waste Ore Pass Facility, Warehouse, and associated works.

Dr. Stephen Wayoe, CEO of WEC, says that the award of this contract by Newmont & DRA Global signifies WEC as being the partner of choice in engineered project solutions & continued construction excellence and that we look forward to delivering this project safely & successfully.

Customer focus being a core value of WEC, they are further modernising its fabrication capabilities having constructed a new Fabrication facility that is 70% automated and capable of fabricating + 600 tons of steelwork, platework and piping per month, which will guarantee an efficient fabrication process at the highest quality for our valued clients across the continent.