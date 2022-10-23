Wedaga Empowers Foundation Donates To Four Deprived Schools In Naaga

The Upper East Region representative in the 2021 Ghana Most Beautiful beauty pageant Princess Diana Wedaga Ayongo has donated learning materials to some four (4) deprived schools in the Naaga enclave in the Kasena Nankana municipality of the Upper East Region under the flagship of Wedaga Empowers Foundation.

The gesture forms part of events leading to the launching of the WEDAGA EMPOWERS FOUNDATION and

aimed at giving back to the very society she hailed from.

The items included exercise books, pens, Mathematical sets and other learning materials.

Speaking shortly after the donation, Princess Diana Wedaga Ayongo said Students received these school stationery items to facilitate their academic work will improve their academic work as some of these students are from very poor homes and lack these basic school items. “They will now have better appreciation of what they are taught in class and will learn harder and better” she added.

Princess Wedaga advised parents to take keen interest in their wards’ education and also called on authorities to provide better learning conditions for pupils in the northern regions.

She urged the pupils to take their studies seriously and appealed to the teachers to monitor and support them especially, the needy pupils to stay focused and learn.

WEDAGA EMPOWERS FOUNDATION, led by Kape Princess Diana Wedaga Ayongo

together with her family and team members visited some schools in the Upper East region to donate exercise books, maths sets and pencils to students.

Wedaga Empowers Foundation is in partnership with AirtelTigo, Ghana Maritime Authority, Alhaji Hanan Foundation to carry on the outreach.