Weekend Attack in Northern Nigeria Leaves 11 Dead, Say Police

Suspected bandits shot dead 11 people Saturday in a village in Nigeria’s northern state of Katsina, the police said.

An unknown number of people were also wounded in the attack on Unguwar Lamido village, in the Bakori local government area, Katsina police spokesman Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu said in a statement.

A manhunt has been launched to “identify and apprehend those responsible for the attack,” the statement said.

Armed attacks have been a major security threat in Nigeria’s northern and central regions, leading to deaths and kidnappings.