WEF Reveals 10 Emerging Technologies in 2023

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has released its annual list of the top 10 emerging technologies expected to revolutionize economies and societies worldwide.

Sustainable Aircraft Fuel, Wearable Plant Sensors, Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), Space Omics, Engineered Viruses for Health Augmentation, Neuromorphic Computing, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and Quantum Technology are among the top 10 technologies.

Sustainable aviation fuel uses biomass, waste materials, and captured carbon dioxide to reduce the aviation industry’s carbon footprint.

Wearable plant sensors monitor plant growth and health, while Generative AI generates unique content. Space Omics integrates spatial data with omics data, while Engineered Viruses for Health Augmentation aims to uncover molecular origins of diseases.

Blockchain technology ensures secure transaction recording, while IoT devices gather and exchange data, while 5G unlocks new possibilities in communication and connectivity.

Quantum Technology, based on quantum physics principles, is driving advancements in drug development, material science, and encryption methods.

The WEF’s annual list serves as a guide for governments, businesses, and innovators to harness the power of emerging technologies, reshaping economies, industries, and the way we live in the coming years.