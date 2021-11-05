Wegeiwor drops “First Love”, single off upcoming EP

Ghanaian Gospel Singer, Wegeiwor, is closing the year with her debut EP titled “Ibada”.

She drops a lead single off the upcoming catalogue. The single titled “First Love” produced by Koded Studios is a soothing Reggae classic.

The world is literally in a turmoil now with so many chaos happening everywhere every second in every corner of the world. Could it be that humans aren’t close to God enough? Is it that worship or concern to seek the face of God is no more or dwindling? Wegeiwor takes us on a journey with sweet melodies yet reminding us to draw closer to God and Jesus Christ. She details this conversation in this revival song she calls “First Love”.

“First Love” dropped on the Digital Stores on Wednesday, November 3rd and available for downloads and streaming here via Distrokid.