Weightlifting, bodybuilding have potential to secure Ghana more medals – Van Calebs

Mr. Van Calebs, a fitness enthusiast, says weightlifting and bodybuilding are among the few sporting disciplines that can win Ghana medals on the international stage.

According to Mr. Calebs, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Van Calebs Empire, a sports consultancy firm, his outfit would embark on a mammoth project to grow and unearth talents in the aforementioned sports.

Mr. Calebs enumerated that the two sporting disciplines have made some appreciable progress over the past years, but more had to be done to put Ghana on par with some of the best nations in the world.

“My firm would lead the charge to position bodybuilding and weightlifting as two of the country’s foremost sporting disciplines.

“We would team up with the respective associations and relevant stakeholders to hold competitions in all sixteen regions of the country,” he said in an interview.

He explained that the competition would draw the best weightlifters and bodybuilders from various towns and communities to compete at the regional level.

The first two from each region would qualify for the national event, which will be held in 2023.

Mr. Calebs charged weightlifters and bodybuilders in the country to train hard ahead of the competition next year, having also appealed to corporate Ghana to support the development of the sports.

He added that the dates of regional events would be announced in the first week of January.