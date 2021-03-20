The Weightlifting Federation of Africa (WFA) has congratulated Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah on his re-election as the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

Mr. Nunoo Mensah, also an Executive Board Member of WFA and Chairman of the Marketing Committee of WFA was retained as GOC President by delegates of the Olympic movement in Ghana earlier this week.

In a statement issued and signed by the WFA President, Khaled Mehalhel said, the continental body was so proud of Mr. Nunoo Mensah on his re-election and was sure the reposition of confidence in him was to the advantage of sports in Ghana especially weightlifting.

“WFA Executive Board, as well as the African Weightlifting family, it is my pleasure and honour to extend to you my sincere congratulations on the occasion of being re-elected as the President of Ghana National Olympic Committee for the new Olympic term 2021– 2024.

“As we’re so proud of you, we’re sure and trusting that this top position is an advantage for the sport of Ghana in general and especially for Ghana Weightlifting Federation and we trust that under your continuous efforts through your high position, we would achieve greater success in the future and we also wish you a very successful term.

“I avail myself of this opportunity also to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the entire new Executive Board Members of Ghana National Olympic Committee, wishing you all the success and progress in your duties,”.