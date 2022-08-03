Weightlifting: Forrester Osei fails to qualify to the medal zone

Ghanaian Weightlifter Forrester Osei failed to qualify to the medal zone as he did not complete lifting his weights in the 96kg final.

He is thus out of the competition.

Winnefred Ntumi could also not reach the medal zone. She was 9th. She failed to clear 79kg in her third attempt. She gets a total of 139. She cleared 73kg in her first attempt, and 76kg in her second attempt.

Pix credit Samuel Buckman