Weightlifting: Ghanaian athletes improve Commonwealth rankings at end of 2021

The National Weightlifting Team, Black Cranes ended the year 2021, on a high note after being ranked among the top 25 athletes in their competing categories.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Federation (CWF) released their final rankings for the year 2021, with two Ghanaian weightlifters ranked.

The most decorated Ghanaian weightlifter, Christian Amoah, who competes in the men’s 96kg body weight category, was ranked eighth in the Commonwealth but was number two in Africa.

His record was a snatch of 194kg, clean and jerk of 184kg making a total of 333kg. This was made at the Africa Weightlifting Championships held in Nairobi, Kenya in 2021.

The top spot on the continent is held by Cameroonian, Cyrille Tchatchet, who did a snatch of 155kg, clean and jerk of 195kg to make a total of 350kg. he made this record at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Winnifred Ntumi, a powerhouse in Ghana weightlifting, is also ranked fourth on the continent and 23rd in the Commonwealth nations.

She competed in the 49kg women’s bodyweight category and made a snatch of 59kg, clean and jerk of 76kg to make a total of 135kg. She made this at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

In a related development, Ghana is yet to secure qualification to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

They have the opportunity to compete in the 2022 Mauritius International Open Championship in February.

This competition would boost Ghana’s chances at qualifying to the Games after competing in Uzbekistan last year.