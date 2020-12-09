The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Weija Gbawe Constituency:

NPP – 48,133

NDC – 31,333

GUM –532

CPP –48

GFP – 15

GCPP – 7

APC – 15

LGP –21

PNC –11

PPP –43

NDP –16

IND – 9

VALID VOTES – 80,183

REJECTED – 740

TOTAL VOTE CAST – 80,923

NUMBER OF VOTERS – 110,980

