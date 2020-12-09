The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Weija Gbawe Constituency:
NPP – 48,133
NDC – 31,333
GUM –532
CPP –48
GFP – 15
GCPP – 7
APC – 15
LGP –21
PNC –11
PPP –43
NDP –16
IND – 9
VALID VOTES – 80,183
REJECTED – 740
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 80,923
NUMBER OF VOTERS – 110,980
