Cameroon Election
A voter prepares to leave a fingerprint after casting the vote in Yaounde, Cameroon, Dec. 6, 2020. Cameroon's first ever regional elections polling ended on Sunday evening despite interruptions by armed separatists in the country's English-speaking regions. (Photo by Jean Pierre Kepseu/Xinhua)

The Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the Election Commission certified Presidential Result for Weija Gbawe Constituency:

NPP – 48,133
NDC – 31,333
GUM –532
CPP –48
GFP – 15
GCPP – 7
APC – 15
LGP –21
PNC –11
PPP –43
NDP –16
IND – 9
VALID VOTES – 80,183
REJECTED – 740
TOTAL VOTE CAST – 80,923
NUMBER OF VOTERS – 110,980

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.