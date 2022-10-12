Weija-Gbawe MCE  Applauds  Empire Cement Factory

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Officer of the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, has lauded the operations of the Empire Cement Factory within the Municipality.

The MCE who is recognised as the Representative of President Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the area has noted with joy that the presence of the factory in the area would go a long way to support Government efforts in creating jobs for the teeming youth of the area and the country at large.

“We believe that when the Empire Cement Factory is operating it would help reduce the high unemployment rate within the municipality and Ghana as a whole” he disclosed.

The Weija-Gbawe MCE made this known when he received items worth thousands of Ghana cedis meant for the victims of the recent Weija flooding by the management of the Empire Cement Factory yesterday.

Some of the items donated by the factory were, bags of rice, bags of sugar, bags of cement, boxes of milk, gallons of cooking oil, and bags of water among other important items.

Mr. Kumor was optimistic the items would go a long way to add up to what the Government has already pumped into the Community after the sudden incident which rendered many people homeless in the area.

The MCE underscored the need for other organizations, individuals, and Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs) to emulate the Empire Cement Factory’s gesture.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Empire Cement Factory, Nana Pbokomatta IX said “we set up in the Weija community and it is very important that we assist them at the point of need”.

The CEO said the gesture forms part of the Empire Cement Ghana monthly GHC10,000 fund created for the community in terms of emergency.

Nana Obokomatta IX assured that the management of the factory would continue to embark on numerous activities for the benefit of community members within the area it is operating.

By: Alex Boye