(dpa/GNA) – Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo seemed to capture the mood of many world leaders and top officials on Saturday with her tweet “Welcome back America!”

Warm words were extended to Joe Biden for his hard-fought victory over Donald Trump in the US election, with many also noting the history-making achievements of vice-president elect Kamala Harris. Here a few of their reactions:

GERMAN CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL:

“Congratulations! The American citizens have decided. Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States of America. I wish him luck and success from the bottom of my heart and also congratulate Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president of her country. I look forward to working with President Biden in the future.

Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we are to meet the great challenges of this time.”

INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

“Congratulations Joe Biden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights.”

“Heartiest congratulations Kamala Harris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership.”

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU:

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.”

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON:

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON:

“The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY:

“Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership with the United States … Our friendship becomes only stronger!”

JAMAICAN PRIME MINISTER ANDREW HOLNESS:

“America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage. Her ascension to this role is a monumental accomplishment for women all over the world and I salute her.”

IRAQI PRESIDENT BARHAM SALIH:

“I extend warmest congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden, a friend and trusted partner in the cause of building a better Iraq. We look forward to working to achieve our common goals and strengthening peace and stability in the entire Middle East.”

NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN:

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden administration … There are many challenges in front of the international community right now, the message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON

“Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris – Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together.”

TAIWAN PRESIDENT TSAI ING-WEN:

“Now it is my turn to extend congratulations to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on being elected President & VP-elect. The values on which we have built our relationship could not be stronger. I look fwd to working together to further our friendship, & contributions to [international] society.”

GERMAN PRESIDENT FRANK-WALTER STEINMEIER:

“Your presidency is associated with the hopes of countless people, far beyond the borders of your country, including in Germany. It is the hope for a new common ground. It is the hope for reliability, reason and the persistent work on solutions in a restless world.”

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER YOSHIHIDE SUGA:

“Warm congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the Japan-US Alliance and ensure peace, freedom, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”

PHILIPPINE PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE:

“The Philippines and the United States have long-standing bilateral relations and we are committed to further enhancing the relations with the United States under the Biden administration. We look forward to working closely with the new administration of President-elect Biden anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and shared commitment to democracy, freedom and the rule of law.

Congratulations and we wish him all the best.”

BELGIAN PRIME MINISTER ALEXANDER DE CROO:

“Congratulations Joe Biden with your election as 46th President of the United States … I would also like to congratulate Kamala Harris for her historic election as first female Vice President. She will be an incredible example and important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights and opportunities.”

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIUSEPPE CONTE:

“Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality. We are ready to work with the President-elect Joe Biden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner.”

ARGENTINIAN PRESIDENT ALBERTO FERNANDEZ:

“I congratulate the American people on the record turnout in these elections, a clear expression of popular will. I greet Joe Biden, the next president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, who will be the first female vice president of the country.”

LONDON MAYOR SADIQ KHAN:

“Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your well-deserved win. London looks forward to working with you — it’s time to get back to building bridges, not walls.”

PARIS MAYOR ANNE HIDALGO:

“Welcome back America! Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency.”