The Chiefs and people of Welembelle in the Sissala East Constituency of the Upper West Region have expressed their heartfelt appreciation to former President John Mahama for his development efforts in the area during his tenure of office.

“Through the community water project you gave to us in 2015, water is now running constantly through our taps and water problem is now a thing of the past”, they said.

Mr Luri Amadu, Assembly member for Welembelle Electoral Area expressed the appreciation in a speech read on behalf of the Chiefs and people of the traditional area during former President Mahama’s visit to the community as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region.

They were equally appreciative of the ICT Centre given to the community, stressing that it was helping them especially the youth to stay in touch with current happenings and opportunities around the world.

Equally mentioned among the former President’s development efforts was the Community Day Senior High School (SHS) started in 2015, which according to him was halted after he left office notwithstanding series of follow-ups by the communities.

Mr Amadu appealed to the leader of the NDC for the 2020 Elections to endeavour to complete the school as quickly as possible should he win the elections.

The Assembly member also noted that the only health centre in the community constructed in the 70s had significantly served the health needs of the people but the absence of a surgical doctor presently was resulting in high maternal and infant deaths.

He appealed for it to be upgraded into a hospital status for it to better serve the health needs of the people in the area.

Mr Amadu noted that administrative work and delivery of social services were both a daunting task for the Municipal Chief Executive (DCE) and the Member of Parliament (MP) due to the vast nature of the Municipality and appealed for the creation of a District and a Constituency to facilitate the speedy development of the area when President Mahama is re-elected.

He therefore pledged the commitment of the people in the area to support him and the NDC to win the December 7, 2020 elections so that he could continue with his rural development agenda.

Former President Mahama promised to change the accreditation of their health centre to a polyclinic to provide better health care services to the people.

“If there is an emergency here, the nearest hospital is Tumu, which is about 47 miles away”, he said and stressed that a quality health care facility for the area was therefore a must in the NDC’s next administration.