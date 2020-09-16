Nana Akua Mansa II, the Queenmother of Kansaworodo in the Essikado Constituency of the Western Region, has commended President Akufo-Addo for the massive road infrastructure undertaken in the area.

She, therefore, endorsed the President’s second term bid to continue to fix more of the community’s roads and improve on its infrastructure.

Nana Mansa gave the endorsement when the Vice President visited to inspect the ongoing road projects and cut the sod for the construction of a market in the area.

“We thank the NPP government for fixing our road in Kansaworodo. Today we can also beat our chests and say we have our road fixed. For what you have done for us, we say it is four more for Nana,” she said.

Nana Mansa said the then deplorable road was the biggest challenge for the town and expressed gratitude to the President for bringing development to the area.

She added that the construction of the market would boost economic activities of the area as well as the morale of the people to vote massively for President Akufo-Addo and Mr Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament.

“We are confident we will very soon have our new market. This is why we say four more for Nana and four more for Joe Ghartey.”

The Queenmother, on behalf of the community, commended Dr Bawumia for being the first Vice President to visit the town.

“This means so much to us and we thank you very much for this historic visit,” she added.

While commending the Government and assuring it of the community’s unflinching support towards the second term bid, she urged the leadership to consider the community for more developmental projects, especially an improvement in the water supply system and fixing of more roads.