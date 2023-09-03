We’ll unfreeze Cecilia Dapaah’s accounts in 7 Days – OSP

The Director of Strategy, Research and Communication Division at the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), Sammy Appiah Darko says the office will comply with the order of the High Court to release accounts and monies belonging to the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah within 7Days .

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, September 2, he said the OSP has various legal avenues at its disposal to ensure that Madam Abena Dapaah’s funds are not lost.

He was quick to admit that they acted wrongly, and agrees to unfreeze accounts and release funds to Cecilia Dapaah and hubby

“You are aware of several options we have. In this instance, there’s no talk about any appeal. The OSP will use every legal means available to us. There are several legal means available to us with respect to the seized money and the frozen account.”

In a press statement issued by the OSP, the office disagreed with the high court’s refusal to grant the application for the seizure and freezing orders of Cecilia Dapaah’s funds and accounts.

The OSP said that the court’s conclusion not to grant their order is erroneous and that the office, while respecting the decision, disagrees with the same.