Wells Fargo Bank Pays US$72.6 Million for Cheating Foreign Exchange Customers

US banking giant Wells Fargo accepted a $72.6 million penalty for fraudulently overcharging hundreds of commercial customers on foreign currency transactions from 2000 to 2007, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

“For the better part of a decade, Wells Fargo abused this trust, using tricks, false information, and other deceptive practices to fraudulently overcharge customers who used the Bank’s foreign exchange service,” the Justice Department said in a press release.

Wells Fargo, which has suffered numerous scandals in recent years, is among the top four US banks with assets exceeding $1.7 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

As part of the settlement, approved today by US District Judge John Koeltl, Wells Fargo will pay $72.6 million, of which $35.3 will be refunded to 771 overcharged customers.

The customers were largely commercial businesses. Many were small- and mid-size firms including other federally insured banks and financial institutions.

In recent years, Wells Fargo has faced multiple fraud-related charges.

In 2020, the US government fined Wells Fargo Bank $500 million for misleading investors as part of an overall $3 billion settlement over a scandal in which employees secretly opened multiple accounts without customers’ knowledge to meet aggressive sales goals.