Welterweight Contender Godson Amuzu Challenges Sampson Segbedzi for National Title

Welterweight boxer Godson Amuzu (4-2-0) has called out Sampson Segbedzi for a showdown for the Ghana National Welterweight title.

Amuzu issued the challenge after Segbedzi, the current titleholder, proclaimed on social media that he is the best and the king of all welterweights in both Ghana and Africa.

Segbedzi, who claimed the title after Isaac Commey was disqualified for headbutting, responded to the challenge by stating that he fears no opponent. As long as the financial terms are right, he is willing to face any contender.

Amuzu’s callout adds to the mounting pressure on Segbedzi, as Henry Malm, a former member of Ghana’s Black Bombers Olympic team, has also expressed his desire to face the champion. Malm, who participated in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifying series but fell short at both the African and world levels, recently returned to the professional ranks after his stint with the national amateur team.

With both Amuzu and Malm eager to face Segbedzi, the Ghanaian welterweight scene is heating up, and boxing fans are anticipating an exciting title fight. Amuzu has urged any promoter interested in staging the bout to make it happen, ensuring that the fight will bring more attention to the country’s thriving boxing community.