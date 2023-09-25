Wembley Sports CEO Named Among 100 Most Notable Peace Icons, Africa

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wembley Sports Construction Limited and young business magnate, Mr. Robert Tetteh Coleman has been named among the 100 Most Notable Peace Icons, Africa.

He has achieved this feat for his passion in transforming the lives of African youth through sports.

According to the Director for Peace Icons, Amb. Dr. Kingsley Amafibe, Mr. Robert Tetteh Coleman has made provision for critical infrastructure needs that take many of the youth out of the streets and into a facility that shapes them for a better future.

Mr. Robert Tetteh Coleman has also been recognised for his efforts in offering scholarships to the needy but brilliant students to be able to further their education.

Amb. Dr. Kingsley Amafibe noted that the 100 most notable peace icons, Africa come from diverse backgrounds and have different life experiences, but they all share a deep commitment to peace and nonviolence.

He said the awardees have shown that peace is achievable, and that each person can make a difference in building a better world through their leadership, activism, and humanitarian work.

“They have inspired millions of people around the world to join their movement and work towards a more just and peaceful future.

As we honour these remarkable individuals, we are reminded of the importance of their work and the impact it has had on the world. We hope that their example will continue to inspire individuals and organizations around the world to work towards a more peaceful and just world for all,” he said.

By PROSPER AGBENYEGA