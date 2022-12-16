Wembley Stadium in a deplorable state after Wizkid’s show

Accra Sports Stadium, the “Wembley” of Ghana’s stadia is in a deplorable state to host league matches after Wizkid’s concert last Saturday.

A visit by the GNA Sports team to the stadium witnessed the bad state of the pitch. A mega stage was mounted at the left side of the pitch to prepare for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Delegate elections.

The decision to host the concert at the stadium affected the friendly encounter between Black Galaxies and Accra Hearts of Oak over the weekend, which was later moved to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

Per observations, the stadium would deteriorate further after the NDC party election this Saturday of which the Ghana Premier League would be resuming this Monday.

This means Accra Hearts of Oak, and Great Olympics would have to look for a new venue to play their home matches.

Some Ghanaians have also expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of the Accra Sports Stadium to host concerts, as Ghana prepares to host 2023 All African Games in August next year.

Earlier this year, Professor Peter Twumasi, Director of the National Sports Authority (NSA), said hosting these concerts was a way for them to generate income as the premier league sides were struggling to pay for the stadium.

2022/2023 Ghana Premier League is set to resume after the World Cup on Monday, December 19.