Wenchi and Tain Assemblies endorse President nominees

Dr Lucy Acheampong, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee as the Tain District Chief Executive has been confirmed by the 51-member Assembly.

All the Assembly Members (AMs) voted in her favour in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) held at Nsawkaw, the District capital in the Bono Region.

Dr Acheampong thanked the AMs for her confirmation and asked them to support her to facilitate the development of the district.

In a related development, the 51-member Wenchi Municipal Assembly has endorsed Mr Alexander Obour Damoah, the President Nominee as the Municipal Chief Executive.

All the AMs voted in favour of Mr Damoah, a Banker, in the elections conducted and supervised by the EC held at Wenchi, the Municipal capital.

Before voting commenced, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister expressed the hope the AMs would confirm the chief executive so that work on stalled or abandoned projects in the two areas would be resumed.

Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Member of Parliament for Tain constituency were among the dignitaries that witnessed the two elections.