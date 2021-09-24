Wenchi DVLA sensitizes vulcanizers on road safety

The Wenchi Municipal office of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) has sensitized Vulcanizers in the Municipality on road safety.



Mr Frank Adu, the Wenchi Municipal Manager of the DVLA, explained the sensitization was necessary because vulcanisers had a huge role to play in curbing surging road crashes in the country.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Wenchi in the Bono Region that, controlling road accidents and fatalities remained a shared and collective responsibility among all stakeholders in the road sector.

“The issue of road safety rests not on only drivers, but vulcanisers have a huge and vital role, hence the need to upscale road safety education to cover all stakeholders in the sector,” he said.

“Research shows that tyre burst is another factor contributing greatly to road crashes and fatalities. Gauges of many of the Vulcanizers are not functioning properly and we have to let them understand that their role in curbing crashes is very important.

“The use of kenkey and dirty oil for tyre repairs is not proper and we must discourage them from doing,” Mr Adu stated.

He advised vulcanizers to always check and inform their unsuspecting clients on the expiration dates of their tyres to guard against bursting and prevent accidents.