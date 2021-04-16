Court

The Wenchi High Court has ordered the Electoral Commission (EC) to produce only the original copies of documents on the Techiman South 2020 Parliamentary results, in three days.

Mr Christopher Bayere Baasongti, the Techiman South Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress is praying the court, presided by Justice A.W.K Nawurah, to overturn the declaration of Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the New Patriotic Party candidate as the winner of the contest.

He has, consequently, sued, Mr Korsah, who has since been sworn into office, the EC and the Clerk of Parliament.

At its hearing, on Wednesday, the court ruled that only original copies of the documents would be allowed, and not the photocopied ones earlier filed by the EC.

The court, therefore, gave the EC three days to properly file the documents, and further awarded GHC2,000 cost in favour of Mr Baasongti, the Petitioner, for failure of the electoral management body to properly produce the documents as earlier directed.

It also ordered Mr Kwabena Dwamena Frempah, the Techiman South EC’s Returning Officer, to answer the interrogatories filed by the petitioner.

The case was, however, adjourned till Monday April 19, 2021.

The Techiman South Parliamentary Election process was characterised by violence, resulting in sporadic shootings by security Operatives to bring the situation under control.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleIoD-Gh, MYO Global and Nyansakasa to promote good corporate governance
Next articleGhana’s BezoMoney secures US$200k in seed funding
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here