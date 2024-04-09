Wenchi Muslims Pray For ‘Napo’

Muslims and Chief Imams in the Wenchi Municipality at the weekend offered Islamic prayers in favour of Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh as running mate for Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party Election 2024 Presidential Candidate.

Led by Alhaji Issa Ibrahim Bamba, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Imam, and his Deputy Alhaji Umar Suallah, the Muslims prayed for Allah’s intervention in the choice of Dr Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister of Energy and the Member of Parliament for Manhyia.

They also prayed for violent-free and peaceful elections to help consolidate the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy.

Mr. Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member and former youth organiser of the NPP in the Wenchi constituency, sought Muslim prayers for Dr. Opoku-Prempeh.

Addressing the media after the prayers, Alhaji Bamba said Allah had a purpose for everybody on earth and urged Dr. Opoku-Prempeh to maintain his faith in Allah and do more to fulfill his divine purpose and Ministry.

Alhaji Bamba said that although Islamic leaders and Imams did not engage in partisan politics, they were ready to support any development-oriented government that sought to alleviate the plight of the masses.

Alhaji Suallah also urged Muslim youth in the country not to engage in any political act that would tarnish and bring the image of Islam into disrepute and public ridicule as the Election 2024 gathers momentum.

Rather, they must remain tolerant and help redeem the image of the religion Islam, which, according to him, had been associated with violence in recent times.

He said the Zongo youth could do this if they remained bold and resisted pressures and attempts by politicians and political parties who might approach and lure them with gifts or money and use them as tools to foment trouble in the electioneering campaign.

Islam, the Deputy Chief Imam emphasised, remained a peaceful and lovely religion, and reminded the Zongo youth that their actions and inactions in the electioneering could blemish or dirty the image of the religion.

On his part, Mr. Adu expressed appreciation to the Muslims, hoping that with their prayers, the choice of running mate would fall on Dr. Opoku-Prempeh.

Describing Dr. Opoku-Prempeh as the best bet for Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, Mr. Adu said, “With your prayers in the moment of fasting, I am truly convinced that Allah will listen and answer Dr. Opoku-Prempeh to become the NPP running mate for election 2024”.