Wenchi Paramount Chief Issues Ultimatum to Illegal Miners

The Paramount Chief of Wenchi, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, has issued a firm warning to illegal miners operating within his jurisdiction, demanding that they cease all mining activities immediately or face severe consequences.

In a statement released on Saturday, 5 January 2025, the Chief expressed his strong disapproval of the illegal mining (Galamsey) activities that have been taking place in the area since November 2024. He informed the miners that they had until 6 p.m. on the same day to halt their operations and vacate the premises.

The Chief made it clear that no individual or company has been granted permission to mine in the Wenchi area, stressing that the mining activities were unlawful and harmful to the environment. “Effective immediately, all parties involved in illegal mining are ordered to vacate the premises without delay,” Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III stated.

Furthermore, the Chief instructed all illegal operators who had been working in Wenchi since late November 2024 to remove any equipment or machinery from the mining sites by the specified deadline. He also emphasized the importance of filling and covering any excavated pits to prevent potential hazards, as well as restoring any damaged land to its original condition to safeguard the area’s environmental integrity.

Failure to comply with these orders, Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III warned, would result in serious repercussions. He urged all individuals to respect the land and adhere to the laws governing the Wenchi Traditional Area, reinforcing the need for sustainable practices that prioritize the well-being of the community and environment.