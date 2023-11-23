Wenchi Traditional Council endorses Kojo Frempong’s parliamentary nod

The Wenchi Traditional Council in the Bono Region has lauded the exceptional contributions of Mr. Kojo Frempong, one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirants in the Wenchi constituency, and advised the NPP delegates to vote for him in the party’s impending parliamentary primary.

Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the President of the Council and Paramount Chief of the Traditional Area said the council was strongly behind and had endorsed the aspirants because of his passion for development and his support to helping to improve the socio-economic livelihoods of the people.

The NPP vetting committee has cleared Mr Frempong, a renowned Journalist and two other aspirants, including Mr Alfred Ofori-Annye, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Produce Buying Company and Mr Albert Ameyaw, the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the constituency to contest the primaries.

Osagyefo Tabrako III, gave the advice when Mr Frempong paid a courtesy call to introduce himself to the council at Wenchi, one of the political strongholds of the NPP in the Bono Region.

He said the chiefs of the area had been watching the aspirant from afar, noticed, acknowledged and appreciated his contributions to the holistic development of the area, and also to better the lives of the needy and vulnerable people too.

Osagyefo Tabrako II noted though chiefs were not to engage in active partisan politics, the council was ready to support development-oriented politicians and individuals bent to bring the development of Wenchi to the next level.

He, therefore, entreated the aspirant to endeavour to fulfil his campaign promises, and asked the NPP delegates in the constituency to consider the aspirant’s proven track record and endorse him overwhelmingly in the supreme interest of the chiefs and people of the area and the NPP in general.

Mr Frempong said he was highly elated and promised to recapture the parliamentary seat for the NPP in Election 2024, only if the delegates gave him the chance to lead the party in the constituency.