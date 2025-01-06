Wenchi West Adventist Church Honors Young Girls for Commitment to Virginity and Purity

Over the weekend, the Wenchi West District of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the Bono Region celebrated 20 young girls for their unwavering commitment to preserving their virginity.

The girls, aged between 13 and 16, were recognized during a special Thanksgiving service held on the church’s first Sabbath observance at Wenchi.

In a heartwarming ceremony, the young girls were awarded undisclosed amounts of money to support their upkeep as a token of appreciation for their decision to remain virgins until marriage. The event was a testament to the church’s commitment to nurturing the moral and spiritual growth of its youth.

Nana Amponsah Poku, the District Coordinator of the Young Adventist Women Ministries, praised the girls for their decision, emphasizing the importance of self-respect and confidence in their choices. “Empowering young girls with the belief that God created them uniquely, beautiful, and worthy of love gives them the confidence to choose their friends and activities wisely,” she said. Poku also highlighted the ministry’s efforts to guide young girls toward becoming responsible, well-rounded adults, and reassured them of the church’s support in navigating life’s challenges.

The event also provided an opportunity for Poku to reflect on the traditional Bragoro/Dipo rite—a Ghanaian cultural custom designed to teach young girls values in preparation for marriage. She explained that the rite had been adapted into a Christian practice, with virgin girls now being presented to the Lord for blessings, acknowledging the church’s unique role in shaping their spiritual and moral journey.

Andrews Dua Bour Kyereh, Associate Pastor of the Wenchi West District, extended his congratulations to the girls, reinforcing the importance of their commitment to purity. He encouraged both the church community and the wider society to prioritize education and uphold strong moral values in the face of societal pressures.

In heartfelt speeches, the young girls expressed deep gratitude to their church leaders for their unwavering support. They promised to continue upholding their purity and urged the church to continue its efforts in promoting the well-being of young girls, underscoring the importance of building a community rooted in Christian values.

This special occasion served not only as a recognition of the girls’ personal decisions but also as a reminder of the church’s role in fostering a supportive environment where young people can grow in faith, morality, and confidence.