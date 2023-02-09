WENDA demands Akufo-Addo, IGP, and others intervene in Military Brutality of Zongo youth at Bibiani Old Town

The Western North Development Association (WENDA) based in Sefwi in the Western North Region, has made a passionate appeal to some prominent key stakeholders to intervene in the Military Brutality unleashed on Zongo Youth of Bibiani Oldtown that subsequently led to clashes that injured about 5 youth residents over the weekend.

The group called on the Minister of Defence Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, President Nana Akufo-Addo, Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Regioal Minister, Hon. Richard Rocky Joojo Obeng, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso, Nana Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, Chirano Paramount Chief and Bekwai Paramount Chief to, as a matter of urgency call the military security of Asante Gold Corporation to order.

It would be recalled that some youth sustained serious injuries, mainly youth from the Zongo community in the Bibiani Oldtown, when they clashed with purported military guards who were on official duty at Asante Gold Corporation in the municipality.

According to sources, some residents of the Zongo community went to the premises of Asante Gold Corporation in the area and allegedly picked some materials believed to be gold-bearing ores popularly called ‘black’.

It was gathered that when they were leaving the premises, they were ordered by the military to return the materials but the people refused, and took the ‘black’ to the community.

The military guards traced the people to their residence and purportedly confronted them in the community, which resulted in a violent clash leading to the injury of the five.

The five victims, who were later sent to the Bibiani Government Hospital for treatment, are all responding to treatment.

Other sources indicated that Asante Gold Corporation Bibiani is planning to resettle residents of Bibiani Zongo and Old Town to a place called Asikyire Nkwanta so the company can take over the Zongo area for their activities.

The youth of the area have resisted this move.

WENDA on its part condemned what they called intense Military Brutality of the residents of Bibiani Oldtown Zongo.

The group raised these concerns in a press petition released on Thursday.

The Western North Development Association (WENDA), is the association that stood up for the demand of Western North to its current Regional status.

Below is the full press petition:

PETITION

*WESTERN NORTH DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION (WENDA)*

*MILITARY BRUTALITY ON RESIDENTS OF BIBIANI OLDTOWN.*

The Western North Development Association (WENDA), thus, the association that stood up for the demand of Western North Region.

The association is there to speak for the voiceless and demand better development across western north region.

Wenda’s attention has been drawn to the development of a clash between the residents of Bibiani Oldtown and that of the army security men of Asante Gold Corporation at the weekend.

Wenda condemns what is called military brutality on the residents of Bibiani Oldtown Zongo.

The association equally do not support the interaction made by some of the Oldtown residents. We are deeply concerned by the actions of the military towards the people.

We continue to insist that, there is no room for violence at Bibiani Oldtown which led unfortunate incident that caused severe injuries to some residents.

On this note, Wenda is therefore calling upon the Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, the Regioal Minister, Hon. Richard Rocky Joojo Obeng, the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Nana Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, Chirano Paramount Chief and Bekwai Paramount Chief, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akufo Dampare, the Minister of Defence Hon. Dominic Nitiwul and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo to come to the aid of the innocent residents of Bibiani Oldtown for peaceful and co-existence in order to find a everlasting solution to the issue which led to that incident at the weekend.

Thank you!!!!

Signed: Assistant Secretary

Mr Asante Clinton

Phone. 0549414006

Signed: President

Dr Tony Tsina Addai

Phone: 00353899548880