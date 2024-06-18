Wendy Foundation Appeals for Support for Para Athletes

Wendy Foundation Founder Urges Support for Para Athletes

The founder and CEO of the Wendy Foundation, Miss Wendy Naa Deide Sampah, has called on Ghanaians to support para athletes in achieving their sporting dreams. In a meeting with athletes and media representatives in Accra, she emphasized the life-changing impact of sports and encouraged disabled individuals to leave the streets and train in various disciplines.

“Sports have the power to transform lives,” Miss Sampah said. “Disability should not be seen as an impediment. You can become champions in tennis, soccer, athletics, or any sport you are passionate about.”

A media practitioner with a background in producing sports shows for HSTV and guest presenting at Omashi Radio/TV, Miss Sampah highlighted the media’s critical role in promoting sports. She urged media outlets to amplify their coverage and support for all sports.

Miss Sampah praised the national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, for winning the African Cup three times. She also acknowledged Mr. Samson Deen, President of the Ghana and Africa Paralympic Committees, for his dedication to para athletes.

The Wendy Foundation, established in February this year, aims to support para athletes in their pursuits. Miss Sampah expressed her hopes for the Black Challenge’s continued success, particularly as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, several Ghanaian para athletes have already qualified for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, including Zinabu Issah, Tahiru Mohammed, Stephen Obeng, Patricia Nyamekye, and four wheelchair tennis players. Qualifications are ongoing, and more athletes are expected to join the list.