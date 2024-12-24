Wendy Foundation Donates to Good Shepherd Orphanage Home for Christmas Celebration

The Wendy Foundation has spread holiday cheer with a generous donation to the Good Shepherd Orphanage Home in Kasoa, Ofankor, as part of its Christmas celebration.

Ms. Wendy Naa Deide Sampah, CEO of the Wendy Foundation, personally delivered food items, toiletries, soft drinks, water, and clothing to the orphanage, ensuring the children had a joyful festive season.

“As part of our humanitarian responsibility, we believe that the government cannot do it alone. We need individuals and organizations to step in and support these causes. I am grateful to my sponsors for helping make this possible, especially the parents of Wendy’s Montessori, Mr. Ziegler-Ama, Mr. Reginald Cobbler, CEO of ANKACEPT, Felicia Fabyan, CEO of Little Angel School Abena, Lovelet Fuseini, and the Friends of LOSA 2G,” Ms. Sampah said.

A dedicated member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ms. Sampah also called on Ghanaians to unite and contribute towards building a better nation.

Additionally, she expressed her support for the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, welcoming its contributions to Ghana’s sports community, particularly in boxing. She praised the foundation’s efforts and encouraged it to collaborate with the Wendy Foundation in future initiatives.

“Our government is in power, and we all need to help build a nation where both the able and disabled can thrive,” she added.