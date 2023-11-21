Wendy Shay donates to Weija Presby/MA-3 School under her Shay Foundation

Students of Weija Presby/MA-3 got a special surprise from the award-winning singer as she sought to ramp up her philanthropic endeavors with a generous donation under her Shay Foundation’s EduCare program.

Wendy Shay might not loud it often, but outside the business of hit-making, she is a benefactor of humankind. The Ghanaian star has been very active in philanthropy, donating thousands to even millions of cedis’ worth of items to charities and people in need. And today, her recent step toward helping make Ghana a better place is one we can all learn from.

In her latest act of generosity under her Shay Foundation’s EduCare program, the hitmaker addressed the educational needs of Weija Presby/MA-3 School in Weija, Accra. She delivered truckloads of educational materials in the form of new uniforms, books, bags, etc., to put smiles on the faces of its many students and encourage them to pursue their dreams and ambitions no matter what.

Speaking to heads of the school, Wendy Shay shared: “We are delighted to support these children through our EduCare program and contribute to the education of children in Ghana and the world at large. We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, and we are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of children in Ghana and the world.”

The Shay Foundation has supported underprivileged individuals and communities in Ghana since 2019. It enables its public and private partners, which have found considerable success in making a positive change, to lend a helping hand in supporting the people in need throughout the country. It comprises two programs, EduCare and ShayCare, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 3 (focused on good health and well-being) and 4 (quality education).

Wendy Shay’s commitment to helping address the underlying problems in our society is not just evident through her philanthropy but also through her songs. She recently released ‘Africa Money,’ a song highlighting corruption–one of the drawbacks of attaining the African dream. Listen here: https://onerpm.link/africa-money